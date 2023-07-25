The deadline to apply for the undergraduate (UG) programmes in Delhi’s BR Ambedkar University for the upcoming academic session is July 31, the officials have announced.

Students have one more week to register on the university's portal, select programmes, upload mandatory documents as per eligibility criteria and complete the application form by paying the application fee online, said PTI.

The admissions will be conducted by the university on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET UG) scores. The registration process opened on July 16, a day after CUET UG results were declared.

This year 1,123 undergraduate seats are being offered across the university's 18 undergraduate programmes.

BR Ambedkar University is the fourth most sought-after university in the country with Delhi University at the top based on the number of applications.

"There is great demand among the students for BR Ambedkar University. However, the number of seats is limited due to a space crunch," PTI quoted an official saying.

Seats, reservation

There are 917 seats, excluding supernumerary ones, across the 18 undergraduate programmes. Of the supernumerary seats, 15 per cent are reserved for foreign students, 18 each for single-girl children, Kashmiri migrants, CCA and sports quota students.

The university also reserves 85 per cent of seats for students from the National Capital Territory of Delhi.