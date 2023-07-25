The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has opened an “India-Japan Study and Research Centre” for enhancing management education and research competencies in specific areas of mutual interest between both countries.

As per a PTI report, a recent meeting of IIM Kozhikode Board of Governors gave a nod to the proposal of establishing the centre considering IIM Kozhikode's growing global reputation and its commitment to ‘Globalising Indian Thought'.

Debashis Chatterjee, Director of IIM Kozhikode, said while announcing the initiative, India and Japan have a long history of bilateral development cooperation. Over the years the relationship between the two nations has progressed to greater heights, particularly in the economic, cultural and industry domains, a press statement quoting him, said.

"Considering the current perspectives of both the countries' interest in various domains, we have established this study cum research centre," he added. The initiative will promote understanding of Japan in India and India in Japan through research, training and other management development programmes, he added.

Rajib Shaw of Keio University Japan has been appointed as Visiting Professor for advice to IIM Kozhikode on Centre activity from Japan.

IIM Kozhikode has ongoing collaboration and tie up with more than 50 foreign universities for student exchange programmes through international immersions so far.