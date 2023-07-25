The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad student who has been missing since July 17 is likely to have died by suicide, the police have informed.

Karthik, 21, who hailed from Thanda in Miryalaguda of Nalgonda district in Telangana, had been missing for a week before he was found dead today, Tuesday morning, July 25.

As per a PTI report, the police have said that Karthik would have drowned in the sea around July 19 and his body was recovered on July 20 with the help of fishermen.

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner CM Trivikram Varma said that the deceased was unable to concentrate on his studies at the IIT and came back.

During the course of the investigation, it was found that the victim's cell phone was last located at Ramakrishna Beach (RK Beach) in Visakhapatnam on July 19 and he was seen walking in the danger zone of the beach as per CCTV footage.

According to police, Karthik had left Hyderabad on July 17 as he was upset over being unable to clear the backlogs in examinations.

Karthik was first found missing from his hostel room on July 17, prompting IIT Hyderabad authorities to file a missing case on July 19.

Based on a preliminary investigation, it was also found that the student had two backlogs.