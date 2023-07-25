Maharishi Markandeshwar University (MMU), a private university in Himachal Pradesh, has been directed to refund the excess fee charged from two former MBBS students by the Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission (HPPEIRC).

The commission has also slapped a fine of Rs 1 crore on the university, reported PTI.

The HPPEIRC directed the MMU and Maharishi Markandeshwar Medical College and Hospital (MMMCH), in Solan, on Monday, July 24, to refund the excess tuition fee, university charges and hostel charges amounting to more than Rs 36 lakh to Dr Nivedita Rao and Dr Yamini.

It passed an order to this effect on the basis of complaints from the two medical practitioners, who were MBBS students of the university's 2013-14 batch, directing the respondent university and college to refund a total of Rs 14,45,500 to Dr Nivedita and Rs 22,45,500 to Dr Yamini.

The two-member bench of the commission, headed by chairman Major General (retired) Atul Kaushik, said the order will come into force with immediate effect and directed the respondents to deposit Rs 1 crore as a penalty in the commission's bank account within three months.

Details

PTI reported that as per records and evidence placed before the commission, the university charged tuition fees for six-and-a-half years for the four-and-a-half-year MBBS course as well as hostel, university and developmental charges for five years, without approval from the state government.

According to the fee structure for the 2017-18 to 2020-21 sessions placed before the commission, the tuition fee would be charged annually in two equal instalments and the fee towards the building fund, infrastructure fund and development fund would not be charged from the students in compliance with court orders.

The commission had earlier issued an order against the university and the college on June 9, 2022, imposing a penalty of Rs 45 lakh, and directed them to refund the excess fees or charges amounting to Rs 103.96 crore to the MBBS students.

The university moved the high court against the commission's order.

The court remanded the case back to the commission, observing that the order was signed only by the chairman, while the other member had refused to sign it and therefore, there was no quorum, added PTI.