The Delhi University (DU) will conduct at least three allocation-cum-admission rounds for BTech programmes for the upcoming academic year with the issuance of the first list of seat allocation on August 2, officials said.

More such rounds may be introduced subject to the availability of vacant seats, said the Delhi University.

Earlier this month, DU started the registration process for admissions to its BTech programmes for the academic session 2023-24. The registration process which was supposed to end at 11.59 pm on July 25 has been extended till July 26, said a report by PTI.

The first list will be declared on August 2 and unreserved, OBC and EWS candidates named in the list have been asked to report to the Faculty of Technology (FoT) for physical verification between August 3 and August 8 while SC and ST candidates are to report to the FoT for physical verification on August 7 and August 8.

Meanwhile, PwBD, CW, KM, orphan, and single girl child students will have to report for physical verification on August 9.

Similarly, the second seat allotment result will be declared on August 14 and the third list will be announced on August 23, the university has announced.

The university is offering three Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes in the emerging areas of technology, namely Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering and Electrical Engineering.

Students will be selected for these three BTech programmes based on their Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main) rank.

The candidates will have to pay a one-time non-refundable registration-cum-allocation fee.