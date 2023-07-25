A Class I student was allegedly raped by an unidentified man in the hostel of a residential school in Chhattisgarh's tribal-dominated Sukma district.

The incident took place on the night of Saturday, July 22, when the girl was in the hostel within the limits of the Errabor police station area, said Sukma Superintendent of Police, Kiran G Chavan.

A case was registered on Monday, July 24, after a complaint was received in this regard, he told PTI.

The victim, who is about six or seven years old, narrated the alleged crime to her parents on Sunday, following which, it was reported to the hostel superintendent, the SP informed.

A case has been registered under sections 376 AB (rape on a woman under 12 years of age), 456 (house trespass), 363 (kidnapping) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police have also formed an eight-member team to crack the case, an official said on Tuesday, July 25. The team includes Deputy Superintendent of Police (Special Juvenile Police Unit Sukma) Parul Khandelwal, the SP informed.

The child's medical examination has been conducted and efforts are on to identify the accused, he added.