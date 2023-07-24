As disheartening as it may sound, the recent news related to the sudden death of a 20-year-old, who suffered from a cardiac arrest after running a marathon in Madurai, has triggered panic.

What is cardiac arrest?

Cardiac arrest is a sudden and unexpected loss of heart function. It can happen to anyone, but it is more common in people who have underlying heart conditions. In this case, it is not yet clear what caused the cardiac arrest. However, it is possible that the young man had an underlying heart condition that was not known to him or his doctors.

Cardiac arrest can happen at any time, but it is more likely to occur during or immediately after strenuous exercise. There are a few pointers you can follow to reduce your risk of cardiac arrest during an exhaustive workout. Here are some tips:

- Start slowly and gradually increase the intensity of your workouts. Don't try to do too much too soon

- Listen to your body. If you feel pain or discomfort, stop exercising and rest

- Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids before, during, and after your workouts

- Warm up before you start exercising and cool down afterwards. This will help to prevent your heart from working too hard too soon

- Avoid exercising in extreme heat or cold. These conditions can put extra stress on your heart

- Take breaks if you need them. There's no shame in taking a break during your workout. In fact, it's a good idea to do so if you're feeling tired or dizzy

By following these tips, you can help to reduce your risk of cardiac arrest during an exhaustive workout. However, it's important to remember that there is no foolproof way to prevent this from happening.