In Uttarakhand, the situation has worsened due to continuous heavy rains and landslides for the last one week, life has been completely disrupted, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Waterlogging, landslides, road blockades and overflowing rivers have disrupted normal life. The education department has issued guidelines to explore online options while relaxing the obligation to come to schools.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, state Education Director Banshidhar Tiwari said, "In view of the current weather conditions, a few new guidelines have been issued from the point of view of the safety of school children. Under these, schools have been instructed to opt for online classes in sensitive areas where there is excessive rainfall and until there is complete relief from the rains."

Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls' School in Barkot tehsil was flooded after a cloudburst, all the girl students have been safely evacuated. Speaking to The New Indian Express, State Meteorological Centre Director Dr Vikram Singh informed, "Heavy rains may occur at a few places in Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag and Chamoli districts, while on the other hand, light to moderate rain may occur at most places in Dehradun, Pauri, Chamoli, Nainital and Bageshwar districts on July 24."

Haridwar District Disaster Management Officer Meera Rawat told the The New Indian Express, "Due to continuous rains in the mountains and water released from Srinagar dam, the water level of the Ganga is constantly touching the danger mark, about which our administration and the entire staff of the tehsil are constantly alert."