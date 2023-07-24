The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) cancelled the main written examination for Junior Engineer (JE) (Civil) after a leak in the question paper was confirmed by the police. The test was conducted on Sunday, July 16.

"On the basis of the report of SP Balasore, the Odisha Staff Selection Commission has decided to cancel the main written examination for JE (Civil) conducted on 16th July 2023 as a part of Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination 2022," a notice by OSSC released on Sunday, July 2023, said.

A fresh main written examination for JE (Civil) will be conducted on September 3, as per a report by PTI.

Meanwhile, Balasore Superintendent of Police, Sagarika Nath also confirmed the question paper leak at a press conference on Sunday.

“Question papers seized before the examination match with the original question papers. We have informed the same to OSSC," the police said, adding that there should be no doubt that the question papers of the main written exam were leaked before the examination.

At least nine people have been arrested in relation to the case so far, the police informed. Nath said the arrested accused persons were middlemen and they have confessed that the candidates were asked to pay Rs 8 lakh to 10 lakh.

However, the mastermind behind the case has not been identified yet and is expected to be someone from another state, the SP added.