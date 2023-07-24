Protests continue to erupt over the increased appointment of non-medical postgraduates in medical colleges as faculty for pre and para-clinical subjects, as the medical fraternity is deeply concerned about the outcomes of such a move. Experts feel that it is disadvantageous for patients as well as doctors, noting that such a step is not at all required.

In the latest, UG and PG students of Jammu Government Medical College held a peaceful protest on Sunday, July 23. The Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of the college has extended its support to the All India Pre and Para Clinical Medicos Association (AIPPCMA) in their stand against the appointment of non-medical faculty.

The RDA at GMC Jammu has urged the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) to "adjust recruitment of these non-medical faculty members within the earlier notified limit", as stated in a press release by the association. Dr Shubam Surmal, GMC Jammu RDA President, mentioned that they would continue to support the medical fraternity against the government's move. Earlier, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had written to MoHFW in this regard.

A retrospective step

"It is a retrospective step on the government's part," says Dr Rohan Krishnan, former President of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA). Experts inform that medical colleges have appointed non-medical faculty for the last 15-20 years. However, at the time, there were very few medical colleges and a shortage of faculty with PG degrees. "It was a stopgap arrangement," says Dr Sharad Aggarwal, President of IMA.

"Such appointment was further subject to strict guidelines," continues Dr Krishnan, adding that relaxations in these guidelines would be extremely problematic for all stakeholders. "If non-medical practitioners are allowed to head departments in medical colleges, it is a mockery of the healthcare system which has been established over the past 10 years," he states.

Dr Krishnan opines that private players may pounce upon the relaxation and appoint faculty with fewer qualifications, leading to the degradation of quality education and healthcare. "When there was a shortage, it was understandable. Now there are enough medical colleges and sufficient PG seats. Then why should we not appoint PG doctors? Why settle for the third or fourth best for the appointments?" questions Dr Aggarwal.

The particular problems that could arise

Elaborating on the problems caused by such appointments, experts mention that an MSc-qualified person would be able to teach the subject, but wouldn't be able to explain the clinical part of the topic. For example, an individual with MSc in Anatomy would be able to tell about the bones, but when it comes to backache, he won't be able to explain which part of the vertebra or which nerves are responsible for it, says Dr Aggarwal.

Dr Narendra Paliwal, Assistant Professor of Pharmacology at Medical College Baroda, Gujarat, explains with another example. A person with an MSc degree in Microbiology would be able to teach about which bacteria cause typhoid and how the disease develops inside the body. But he won't be able to comment on what symptoms will appear in the patient or how to recognise them. "Therefore, it is better for a doctor to teach MBBS students. An integrated approach to pre and para-clinical subjects won't be possible otherwise," he said.

Speaking from the students' perspective, Dr Shubam adds that they would find it difficult to connect with teachers from non-medical backgrounds. "Faculty from these backgrounds wouldn't be able to co-relate between the clinical and non-clinical parts, but a doctor would be able to, and guide us better," he says.