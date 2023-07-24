As per a new notification by the National Medical Commission (NMC) Post-Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB), online counselling will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for stray vacancy round for 100 per cent of the seats in deemed universities or private medical colleges.

This decision has been taken as per orders of the Supreme Court of India, the notification added.

“All the State Counselling Agencies are requested to make necessary arrangements for conducting the counselling in online mode, for all rounds including stray vacancy round in Private Medical Colleges, from the academic year 2023-24. No College/Institute should conduct the counselling, including the stray vacancy round, in physical mode,” the notification released by the NMC dated July 24, read.

This new directive is expected to tackle the issue of seat blocking & complaints/court cases related to counselling.

The tentative schedule for NEET PG counselling was recently released by the MCC.

The first round for NEET PG counselling 2023 is expected to start today, Thursday, July 24 while the stray vacancy round is expected to end by October 10. As per MCC, the counselling will take place for 50 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) and 100 per cent deemed and central university seats.