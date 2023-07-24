On July 22, Saturday, Healthcare Reforms Doctor's Association (HRDA) made the allegation that the MNR Medical College's management failed a student in practical exams on purpose as the student had lodged a complaint against the assistant director for harassment, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The members requested action against MNR Medical College in a letter that was addressed to the Governor of Telangana and Chancellor of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Other students, along with Dr P Rashmita, had filed a case against the assistant director of the college for 'stalking her with an intention to insult her modesty'. This incident happened in November 2022.

As per the letter submitted by the association, the management of MNR Medial College forced the young doctor to withdraw her complaint many times, but despite the threats that were given, Dr Rashmita's determination did not waiver. Now, it is the allegation of the HRDA that in the recently conducted final examinations, in June 2023, the young doctor scored well in theory and secured good marks however, the management of the college failed her in the practical exams.

The HRDA urged the governor to conduct practical exams at another institute for the young doctor so that justice is delivered.