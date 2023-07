The buzz around the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) has begun as registration for counselling are now open. So, how many medical seats does the country offer?

What is the state-wise break-up? How many government and private seats are up for grabs? Let's look at some data.

TOTAL seats: 102626

TOTAL government seats: 51111

TOTAL private seats: 51515

Tamil Nadu

Total: 11,525 seats

Government seats: 5225

Private seats: 6300

Karnataka

Total: 10,945 seats:

Government seats: 3200

Private seats: 7745

Maharashtra

Total: 10,220 seats

Government seats: 4950

Private seats: 5270

Uttar Pradesh

Total: 9,028 seats

Government seats: 4078

Private seats: 4950

Telangana

Total sears: 7640

Government seats: 2990

Private seats: 4650

Gujarat

Total: 6400 sears

Government seats: 1400

Private seats: 5000

Andhra Pradesh

Total: 5560 seats

Government seats: 2360

Private seats: 3200

Rajasthan

Total: 4950 seats

Government seats: 3300

Private seats: 1650

West Bengal

Total: 4,700 seats

Government seats: 3700

Private seats: 1,000

Kerala

Total: 4505 seats

Government seats: 1755

Private seats: 2750

Madhya Pradesh

Total: 4275 seats

Government seats: 2275

Private seats: 2000

Bihar

Total: 2440 seats

Government seats: 1390

Private seats: 1050

Odisha

Total: 2300 seats

Government seats: 1550

Private seats: 750

Haryana

Total: 1835 seats

Government seats: 935

Private seats: 900

Chattisgarh

Total: 1790 seats

Government seats: 1340

Private seats: 450

Punjab

Total: 1650 seats

Government seats: 700

Private seats: 950

Puducherry

Total: 1430 seats

Government seats: 180

Private seats: 1250

Assam

Total: 1400 seats

Government seats: 1400

Private seats: 0

Delhi

Total: 1365 seats

Government seats: 1215

Private seats: 150

Jammu & Kashmir

Total: 1285 seats

Government seats: 1185

Private seats: 100

Uttarakhand

Total: 1025 seats

Government seats: 575

Private seats: 450

Jharkhand

Total: 880 seats

Government seats: 630

Private seats: 250

Himachal Pradesh

Total: 870 seats

Government seats: 720 government

Private seats: 150 private

Manipur

Total: 525 seats

Government seats: 375 government

Private seats: 150 private

Tripura

Total: 225 seats

Government seats: 125 government

Private seats: 100 private

Goa

Total: 180 seats

Government seats: 180

Private seats: 0

Dadra and Nagar Haveli

Total: 177 seats

Government seats: 177

Private seats: 0

Sikkim

Total: 150 seats

Government seats: 0

Private seats: 150

Chandigarh

Total: 150 seats

Government seats: 150 government

Government seats: 0 private

Andaman and Nicobar islands

Total: 114 seats

Government seats: 114

Private seats: 0

Mizoram

Total: 100 seats

Government seats: 100

Private seats: 0

Arunachal Pradesh

Total: 50 seats

Government seats: 50

Private seats: 0

Meghalaya

Total: 50 seats

Government seats: 50

Private seats: 0

(Complied from Aakash BYJU'S report. Aakash BYJU'S is not responsible for unknown errors)