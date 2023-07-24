From July 25, Tuesday, online counselling for admissions under the general category for MBBS and BDS seats for the academic year 2023-2024 will begin and counselling for 7.5% quota for students from Tamil Nadu government schools plus special category will be happening on July 27.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research released the schedule on Sunday, July 23, which gave details about general counselling.

According to the schedule, from 10 am on July 25, registration will begin including payment, choice filling and locking and will go on till 5 pm on July 31. On August 1 and 2, the processing of seat allotment will happen and on August 3, the results of Round 1 will be out.



From August 4 to 8, till 5 pm, students can download the provisional allotment order. The last date for joining is August 8, 5 pm.

This year, there are 606 seats, 473 seats were MBBS and 133 for BDS, under the 7.5% reservation for government school students this year.

According to the selection committee, there are 6,326 MBBS and 1,768 BDS government quota seats.

Here are the dates:

July 25-31: Registration, Payment, Choice filling and Locking

August 1-2: Processing of seat allotment

August 3: Results of round one

August 4-8: Download provisional allotment

August 8: Last date for joining

For fee structure, visit www.tnhealth.in.gov.in and www.tnmedicalselection.org.