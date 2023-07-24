Amid the prediction of heavy rains in Karnataka, all schools in five talukas of Chikkamagaluru district were closed on Monday, July 24.

“Holiday in schools announced by district authority in 5 talukas of Chikkamagaluru district (NR Pura, Mudigere, Sringeri, Chikmagalur, Koppa) in view of heavy rain in the region," announced Chikkamagaluru District Collector, Meena Nagaraj.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an Orange alert on July 22, Saturday evening, for coastal Karnataka and predicted heavy rainfall in the region, reported ANI. Earlier, heavy rains had lashed parts of coastal Karnataka on Saturday.

The Met department has also issued a warning to the people living in the Coastal Karnataka region, advising them to avoid areas that are prone to waterlogging. It also asked them to stay away from vulnerable structures which might collapse due to incessant rains.

Meanwhile, all schools in Maharashtra's Raigad district were also closed on Monday amid the prediction of heavy rains in the region.

District Collector Raigad, Yogesh Mhase said, "All schools remain closed in the Raigad district today in view of the heavy rains in the region. IMD has issued an Orange Alert for Raigad."

As per ANI, a landslide occurred in the Raigad district on Wednesday, July 19 claiming the lives of 27 people.