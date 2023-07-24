Three girl students studying Optometry at Netra Jyothi College in Udupi, Karnataka were suspended after they allegedly videographed a fellow student in the restroom, as informed by the college administration on Saturday, July 22.

Rashmi Krishna Prasad, Director of Netra Jyothi College said that the incident occurred on Wednesday, July 19, and the very next day, the students were suspended.

As per a report by PTI, the girls were suspended on two counts. First, they brought the mobile phone which is banned in the college and then took the video, the director explained.

According to the director, the three girls told the victim that their target were other girls and she was mistakenly videographed. However, the victim told her other friends about the incident and they reported the matter to the management, she added.

The video has reportedly been deleted.

"We suspended the three girls immediately. Though the victim was reluctant to lodge a police complaint for some reasons, we petitioned the police informing them about the incident. We also handed over the mobile phones used in videography for forensic examination," Rashmi told PTI.

Malpe Station House Officer said that they have received a complaint and are looking into it.