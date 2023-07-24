A common counselling portal for Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) is expected to be launched next year for admission to undergraduate programmes at central universities, the University Grant Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Mamidala has announced.

As per a report by Telegraph, with the introduction of this portal, candidates won't have to submit separate applications to several universities anymore. The major objective is to simplify the admissions procedure, the UGC chairman explained.

The process will take some time to implement, though, because there are so many central institutions and their varied curriculum. "Once that is launched, the admissions process in the central universities will be much more streamlined, and it will be easier for students to apply," the UGC chairman said.

The common counselling portal is currently being developed and the counselling process would be under the supervision of a panel with members from various key universities to ensure its efficacy, added the Telegraph.

Further details about the mechanism will soon be disclosed by the commission.

On July 15, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the CUET UG result for 2023. Over 19 lakh students registered for the CUET UG exam this year, recording a 100 per cent increase from last year’s numbers.