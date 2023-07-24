Students of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools will now be able to learn in 22 regional languages, as announced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday, July 22.

These 22 regional languages will be adopted as mediums of instruction by the CBSE schools across the country. So far, the mediums of instruction in CBSE schools were only English and Hindi.

As per a PTI report, Education Minister Pradhan said that the CBSE had issued a circular in this regard on Friday, July 21, and allowed other languages as the mediums of instruction in their schools.

These new mediums of instruction from Classes I to XII have been added under the provisions of the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, he added.

All CBSE schools have been asked to make necessary provisions for this and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has also been directed to prepare textbooks accordingly.

PTI added that further arrangements will also be made to conduct examinations in these languages.

Education Minister Pradhan said that a student who reads in his or her mother tongue understands the subject better than Hindi or English.

Taking to Twitter, he added that NEP accords importance to all Indian languages as learning in one's own mother tongue will enable students to get clarity in any subject.