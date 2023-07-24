Aditya Prabhu, a nineteen-year-old boy, studying in the second semester of the PES University took his life on Monday, July 17 after he jumped from the eighth floor of the college building. This was after allegations were made against him for indulging in malpractice during his exam.

Soon after, an Instagram handle, started by Prabhu's mother raised several questions.

Now, another post has gone viral on social media, this time, alleged screenshots of a university group chat were shared, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express. A member of the faculty or administration encouraged the initiation of the social media campaign, 'We Love PES University' to counter the backlash it is receiving on social media.

'We Love PES University', to counter the backlash that the university faced online. "This is regarding the social media backlash on the university in the aftermath of the unfortunate demise of Aditya Prabhu. There is a need to bring out the positive vibes in the campuses and that the university provides a platform for all types of students. The university needs our support at this critical moment," the screenshot read.

Later on, the anonymous user who had posted the screenshot on Twitter, posted another threatening message they had received, which stated, "Take down the message or you will be found out and face severe action from the university."

Official comment

PES University released an official statement, refuting allegations that Aditya had been harassed following his misconduct during an examination, leading him to commit suicide.

"Regardless of the best intentions of the University to protect the image of the student and his family, there have been a number of reports in the papers and social media alleging that the university has not been forth coming and has been harsh on judging the malpractice incident. These reports are all baseless and the University refutes all charges that are being made regarding the process and all the lies that are being circulated by opinions on our staff and the welfare of our students," the university stated.

They refused to comment on the incident. FIR against the university has been lodged by parents of Aditya Orabhu, Girish and Asha Prabhu.