The Andhra Pradesh United Teachers’ Federation (APUTF) has condemned the violence in Manipur saying that ‘the shocking incidents were an indelible scar on society’s collective psyche’, as stated in a report by The Hindu.



As per a report by The Hindu, the executive committee of the teachers’ body met on Sunday, July 23 to discuss the issues of Manipur violence, Uniform Civil Code, rehabilitation of Polavaram-displaced people and reforms in the education sector being brought in by the State government.



The APUTF leaders expressed that the Manipur Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, has indulged in hate speeches against the Kuki-Zo community instead of trying to curb the issue amid the ethnic conflicts between Kukis and Meiteis.



They were referring to the “shameful” incident of two Kuki women being stripped and paraded in public, calling it a “blot on humanity,” added The Hindu.



APUTF President N Venkateswarlu and General Secretary KSS Prasad have urged the Central government to intervene and rein in the perpetrators of violence in Manipur.



It has also been decided that a statewide protest will be staged at the offices of the Collectors on July 25 to denounce violence in Manipur.