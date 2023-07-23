A girl student of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) was allegedly sexually harassed and thrashed by a group of male students inside the cyber library on the campus, reported IANS.

Following a complaint by the girl student, an FIR was lodged by Lanka Police against one Saurabh Rai and another unidentified person under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (outraging modesty of woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC, informed Bhelupur ACP Pravin Kumar Singh.

In her complaint, the 28-year-old student alleged that she was studying at the cyber library on Saturday afternoon when Rai and his accomplices reached there and started misbehaving with her. They forced her to leave the library. She alleged that when she left the cyber library and was heading towards the central library of the university, Rai and his associates started chasing and abusing her.

Moreover, they caught her by her hands and dragged her towards the central library, she added in her complaint.

ACP Singh also said that the police have started investigating the matter and the teams have been engaged to nab the accused.

Taking cognizance of the complaint, the cops have scanned the CCTV footage of the university as part of the probe. Police said that the accused would be arrested very soon.