The Telangana government has declared a two-day holiday for all schools and colleges due to incessant rains in the state. A tweet informing about the closure on July 21 and 22 was posted by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

"Due to incessant rains, Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekar Rao has directed @TelanganaCS Smt Santhi Kumari to declare holiday for two days i.e. tomorrow and the day after (Friday and Saturday) for all government offices and all educational institutions within GHMC limits," the tweet says.

"Hon'ble CM added that emergency and essential services will continue to be available. Chief Minister has also directed the Labour Department to take necessary steps so that private companies also announce holidays to their respective offices," it added.

As per an official release by the government, the CM has instructed government wings, including that of the police, to remain vigilant due to an increasing water level of the Godavari river in the Bhadrachalam region. Emergency services in the state, including medical and milk supplies, shall function uninterrupted, as per a report by Telangana Today.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad predicted extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the Komaram Bheem Asifabad district. The state government is ready to face any situation, said K Chandrashekhar Rao.