Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed-to-be University was presented with the best privately-run multi-disciplinary university award for 2023 at the second Education Leaders’ Conclave and Awards programme presented by LinkedIn with the support of Telangana government and a media network at Hyderabad on Thursday, July 20.



SOA’s Founder President Prof (Dr) Manojranjan Nayak was also honoured with the iconic leadership award for 2023 in the same function.



Both the awards were received by Pritam Nayak, Officer on Special Duty to the SOA Founder President from the Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief of the media network.



Senior officials of the Telangana government, Naveen Mittal and A Kartikeya, and Co-Founder and CEO of the media network were present on the occasion. Around 300 educationists and representatives from the corporate world were present.



Accredited by NAAC with ‘A++’ grade and ranked internationally by QS and THE World University Rankings 2023, SOA has received several awards in the past as well including Swachh Campus, wherein, it was ranked third nationally. Its mission is to educate students to become responsible, enlightened and productive citizens, as stated on its official website, www.soa.ac.in.



It also aims to nurture entrepreneurship among the student community and enhance the cultural environment of the region.