Result anxiety is a common experience, especially among students. It can be caused by a number of factors, such as fear of failure, perfectionism or a lack of control over the outcome.

Here are some tips on how to battle result anxiety:

- Acknowledge your feelings: It's important to acknowledge your feelings of anxiety, rather than trying to suppress them. This will help you to understand why you're feeling anxious and to develop coping mechanisms

- Practice relaxation techniques: There are a number of relaxation techniques that can help reduce anxiety such as deep breathing, meditation and yoga. Find a technique that works for you and make time to practice it regularly

- Talk to someone you trust: Talking to a friend, family member or therapist can help you to feel less alone and get the support you need. They can also offer you helpful advice on how to manage your anxiety

- Focus on the present moment: It's easy to get caught up in worrying about the future, but this can actually make your anxiety worse. Instead, focus on the present moment and on what you can control

- Remember that you're not alone: Many people experience result anxiety and it's nothing to be ashamed of. If you're struggling to cope, there are resources available to help you

However, there is no single "right" way to deal with result anxiety. The best approach will vary from person to person. If you are struggling to cope with result anxiety, it is important to seek professional help.