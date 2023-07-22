Twelve thousand five hundred contractual teachers working in Punjab's Education Department will receive official letters confirming their service on July 28, Friday. The letters will be handed over to them by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said, "Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is overseeing all the processes related to confirming the services of contractual employees working in the education department of Punjab." He added that on July 28, Education Provider, Special Inclusive Teacher (ETT, NTT and BEd) and IE volunteers will be handed over copies of orders regarding service confirmation, as per a report by ANI.

"These teachers were working on meagre salaries for a long time. Their services will now be regularised," Bains said further.

Meanwhile, the state education department has initiated legal action against two persons for allegedly trying to obtain ETT jobs with forged documents. According to Bains, during the ongoing scrutiny process, the fingerprints of both the accused did not match with those taken during the written exam.

Even the photograph submitted by one of the accused did not match the one taken during the exam. The education department has written to the police department to initiate legal action in both cases, as mentioned in a report by The Indian Express.