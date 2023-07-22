PS Shukla, Vice-Chancellor of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), has assured the principals of all its undergraduate (UG) colleges that the varsity will support them in implementing the provisions of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The discussions revolve around the four-year UG programme (FYUP).

Earlier, the university had announced that all 73 affiliated colleges will implement the FYUP, as specified under the NEP from the 2023-24 academic year. Accordingly, the university authorities convened a meeting with all college principals, who were reluctant to implement the FYUP in view of the lack of infrastructure and the need to train the faculty, as per a report by PTI.

As the 2023-24 academic session is about to commence, “The vice-chancellor assured the principals that NEHU will provide them with all necessary support to implement NEP 2020 successfully,” the university said in a statement. Under the new policy, students will now have the choice of dropping out after every academic year under the multiple entry and multiple exit options.

"A student who wishes to discontinue after the first year will get a certificate, a diploma after the second year, and a degree after the third year, while a student who completes the four-year programme will receive a degree with research," the varsity said. Shukla also informed that all the colleges should make efforts to collaborate with various skill development centres, industries and enterprises to provide internships to students.

The principals agreed that implementing the NEP was the need of the hour and they would do everything in their capacity to make it a success. Meanwhile, the teachers of these colleges have written a protest letter to the VC accusing him of breaching privileges and powers and disregarding the stakeholders.

“Your office has violated all principles of propriety by causing a breach of the privileges, powers and functions of the academic council,” Meghalaya College Teachers Association General Secretary SW Rani said in a letter to Shukla.

"Your method of implementing the NEP 2020 is undemocratic and dictatorial in nature paying disregard to the concerns of the stakeholders,” he added, citing that the Academic Council meeting did not adopt any resolution to accept NEP from the upcoming academic session, as per PTI.