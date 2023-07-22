A written request to relocate postgraduate (PG) and PhD scholars of Manipur University and Dhanamanjuri University to other central universities of India has been made to the University Grants Commission (UGC) by a group that represents Kuki students, stated a report by PTI.

Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, UGC, said that the commission is yet to receive the student group's request.

It may be noted that since May 3, the state has witnessed sporadic violence. Over 160 people have fallen prey to this violence.

"In view of the prevailing situation where continuous violence is taking place in the state, the transfer of violence induced displaced students to other universities of their choice takes utmost precedence in order to ensure the continuity of their education. Otherwise their career and future can forever be derailed," the students' body said.

"In light of the facts and circumstances, it becomes empirical to explore possible means to mitigate the adverse affects of this unforseen and unfortunate event," it said.

The group said that Manipur state is no longer safe for them and it is not an option for them to go back.

"We request you to explore alternative ways and means where scholars can be accommodated in other central universities across the country," the letter said.

Also, the students' body has requested the commission to issue original education certificates to those victims whose documents were destroyed in arson incidents.