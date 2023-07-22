A medical college student in Mangaluru city was allegedly assaulted by a group of miscreants, who asked her whether she had learnt anything from The Kerala Story. The girl, along with three of her friends lodged a complaint with the Urva Store police station in the city on Friday, July 21, evening.

According to the police, six students, comprising four girls and two boys, from the unnamed medical college had gone to Panambur Beach in Mangaluru on Friday evening. While the boys had arrived on a bike, the girls had travelled by bus to join them. A gang of miscreants kept a watch on the students' movements and took videos of the boys and girls together, as mentioned in a report by IANS.

The college students ignored the miscreants and did not question their actions. Later, the boys returned on their bike and the girls boarded a bus. One of them got down at the Chilimbi bus stop and was walking towards her PG. Miscreants belonging to the same group followed and threatened her.

The gang had asked her if she had not learnt anything from the movie The Kerala Story. They also assaulted her. The victim, with her friends, lodged a complaint against the culprits and demanded action against the gang. The police are investigating the case, as per IANS.

In a move to curb moral policing activities, the government has initiated a slew of measures. A separate wing of police has been established to rein in groups indulging in harassing couples and students in coastal regions, especially in Mangaluru. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwara have warned of stern action against moral policing and observed that such incidents directly harmed the state's prospectus to attract investments.