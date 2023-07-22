As soon as the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) exams are announced, aspiring medical students across the country find themselves at a crucial crossroad — NEET UG counselling. This phase poses a daunting task for those aiming to secure a seat in the highly competitive world of medical admissions. Therefore, EdexLive has reached out to NEET experts, doctors, medical association representatives and more to unearth valuable insights regarding the complex counselling process, shedding light on the need for meticulous planning and informed decision-making.

Foresight and flexibility

“In the NEET-UG counselling this year, expect a rise in cut-off marks,” declares Jayaprakash Gandhi, a seasoned career consultant and analyst with over two decades of experience. With his Career Guidance YouTube channel boasting over 80,000 followers, Gandhi's expertise is highly regarded. He firmly stresses on the importance of thorough preparation to navigate the counselling process effectively.

According to Gandhi, students must approach their choices with utmost care. "Know how to fill your choices, check fee structures and don't rely solely on previous preferences," he advises. “Also, what is crucial is to have a plan B in mind.” This brings us to the competitive nature of the examination and the need for students must broaden their horizons and have alternative paths in mind.

In alignment with Gandhi's guidance, Dr Karan Juneja, a member of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Junior Doctors' Network (JDN) Standing Committee, echoes the sentiment. "Don't take too many drops. Allied courses like Pharmacy and Biotechnology offer bright career opportunities in the future," he asserts. Thus, in navigating the challenges of this process, flexibility and foresight become paramount.

Meticulous planning

The significance of meticulous preparation resonates strongly with Kapil Gupta, CEO of NEETPrep and a renowned career strategist, boasting an astounding 6,50,000 followers on YouTube. Gupta stresses the criticality of having the required documents in place and finalising a strategic sequence of choices. “The rest are all speculations, you see. Do what is important on your part,” he says emphasising the need to prioritise the practical aspects of the counselling process.

Important tips:

- Avoid last-minute hassles

- Keep a register

- Ensure that documents are in place

- Fill college choices strategically

- Be open to moving geographically

- Have a Plan B

To emphasise the importance of careful decision-making, Gupta shares a cautionary tale about a student who missed an opportunity at Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi, due to a form-filling error. “Once the choice is made, there is no going back,” he says, urging students to exercise utmost care during the process, ensuring that no valuable opportunities slip through their fingers.

Gupta further suggests visiting colleges personally to gain firsthand experience and make well-informed decisions. "A little expenditure now won't be so bad," he reassures students, urging them to invest their time and resources wisely.

Parallel choice filling

Dr Aviral Mathur, President of the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), advises students to consider previous trends while making their choices during the counselling process. He recommends selecting the top national and state colleges parallelly. "The process is still online and not centralised and states will have their own counselling process," he says, adding, “When it comes to choice filling, select the top five colleges in India followed by the top three in the state and so on.”

Acknowledging the complexities of the counselling process, Dr Mathur assures students that patience is key. “There are too many variables, way too many,” he exclaims. Drawing from his own experience he advises students to keep a registry and remain focused, stating, "Compare the overall performance of colleges: stratify where you want to go and be certain about it, and don't fill a place that you don't want to go." Thus, highlighting the importance of filling choices wisely and avoiding constant upgradation, which can block seats.

NExT examination — the bigger picture

On the other hand, Gaurav Tyagi, an experienced NEET counsellor with fourteen years of experience and a recipient of over 29 awards, provides another perspective on choosing the right college. While he highlights the significance of aligning one's choices with their NEET rank, Tyagi goes beyond and directs attention to what lies ahead — the National Exit Test (NExT). Recognising the critical role it plays, he cautions students against overlooking this bigger picture.

According to Tyagi, securing admission to a college with a strong academic foundation, substantial patient count and ample clinical exposure is crucial for excelling in the NExT examination. Tyagi advises students to create a meticulous list of colleges, prioritising those that offer these essential elements.

"Without these, don't expect good marks in NExT. MBBS nowadays is just a degree. So make a proper list of colleges keeping these in mind," Tyagi asserts, underlining the significance of comprehensive research and careful decision-making.

PG prospects and PG seats

When it comes to postgraduate (PG) opportunities, Kapil Gupta, also advises students to consider the availability of postgraduate (PG) seats while determining the optimal sequence. He recommends considering states like Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, as acquiring domicile quota from the state of undergraduate study can enhance future PG prospects.

On a similar note, Dr Juneja advises students not to limit themselves geographically. He urges them to analyse the number of medical colleges available in each state, as this can significantly impact their chances of securing a postgraduate (PG) admission with state quota. "If you see, certain states are deprived of colleges while other states have a huge number of medical seats, keep that in mind," he advises. Additionally, he advises students to keep backup options like Pharmacy and Biotech in mind to avoid disappointment.

"There is a lot of prejudice about a few places, but students should know that the environment inside the campus is not the same as projected in the media," says Dr Juneja. He reminds students that cultural exchange and adaptability are vital, encouraging them to be prepared to move anywhere. He also emphasises the value of having seniors in colleges and suggests considering rural colleges that often offer excellent education.

Points to consider for college choice:

- Fee structure

- Bond policy

- Patient count

- Clinical exposure

- Availability of PG seats

Haryana Medical Colleges

The Haryana bond policy has stirred up considerable controversy in the state, leading to months of protests by medical students and doctors who demanded its withdrawal last year. Although the policy has been amended from seven to five years, it continues to be a crucial factor in college selection within Haryana. This has raised scepticism, especially regarding renowned institutions like Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak and other esteemed medical colleges known for admitting some of the brightest students in the country.

However, amidst the concerns surrounding the bond policy, Dr Karan Juneja encourages students not to overlook the potential offered by medical colleges in Haryana. Despite the controversial bond policy, which requires students to serve in the state for a specified period after completing their education, he assures aspiring medical students that colleges in Rohtak, Sonipat and other regions of Haryana provide excellent education. "Don't let go of Haryana. Despite the bond policy, Rohtak, Sonipat, and other medical colleges in Haryana are really good. Merit must be secured," he says.

While Dr Juneja highlights the quality of education in Haryana medical colleges, Dr Aviral Mathur draws attention to the potential challenges and considerations associated with the bond policy. He cautions against the controversial Haryana Bond Policy, advising students to exercise caution when considering colleges in Haryana. “You will get stuck there for years, that is a huge loss.”

Private vs government colleges

When it comes to education in India, especially medicine, the common perception often leans towards the pursuit of government colleges as the ultimate choice. However, Dr Juneja dispels the notion that only government colleges are superior. He cites several reputable private medical colleges such as Kasturba Medical College (KMC) Manipal, Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara (JSS) Medical College, Mysuru and Ramaiah Medical College in Bengaluru as prime examples of institutions that offer academic standards. "These are a few really good private medical colleges and they are in fact way better than a few of the government colleges.”

Reputable private medical colleges:

- Kasturba Medical College (KMC) Manipal

- Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeshwara (JSS) Medical College, Mysore

- Ramaiah Medical College in Bengaluru