The Karnataka High Court has granted an interim stay on the proceedings against students and faculty of Jain Deemed-to-be-University. The stay on proceedings against seven students was granted on Wednesday, July 19, while it was granted earlier on July 5 for two faculty members.

The students were accused of performing a "derogatory" skit against Dalits and BR Ambedkar. They were booked under sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act following a complaint filed by the assistant director of the Social Welfare Department, as per a report by PTI.



The seven accused students of the varsity performed what they termed a "satirical drama skit which revolves around the reservation system prevailing in society", in their college's Youth Fest on February 8, 2023. The performance was held at the NIMHANS Convention Centre. A complaint was filed on February 10 and an FIR was registered the same day.

Two separate petitions were heard at the Karnataka High Court by a single-judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna. Along with the petition, a recording of the skit in a compact disk has been presented before the HC.

The HC has adjourned the hearing of the petition after granting the interim stay. “The Mad-ads performed by the petitioners is an expression of a bona fide opinion which is satire. Satirical literature has been in existence from time immemorial, which is meant for criticism of an idea, concept, policy or even a particular person through humour to highlight a point," the petition mentioned.

"Such a communication of dissent or opinion is protected under the Freedom of Speech and Expression guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution of India,” it added. The students had earlier been arrested by police in connection with the case and later released on bail, as per PTI.