A case of ragging has been registered against four students of Sree Sankara College, located in the town of Kalady in Kerala's Ernakulam district. The police on Friday, July 21, said that the case was registered against the students who belonged to an illegal group named "Toxic" operating inside the college.

The accused are involved in allegedly ragging a first-year girl student multiple times on the campus. A case was registered by the Kalady police against Sareesh Sahadevan, Dijohn P Jibin, Vishny S and Anandhu Krishnan after the convenor of the anti-ragging committee of the college informed the police about the incident, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

"The accused forcefully stopped the victim on the campus on several days from July 12 to July 14. She faced brutal ragging at the hands of senior students. She was mentally harassed by the accused though she resisted their harsh behaviour. Later, the victim approached the anti-ragging committee of the college which conducted a preliminary inquiry before referring the matter to the police," an official at the Kalady police station said.

On Thursday, July 20, the police recorded the victim's statement before registering a case. According to the police, apart from "Toxic", another illegal group called "Dragon" is also operating inside the campus. "They are into all kinds of wrongdoing. The students are scared of these groups fearing consequences if their acts are questioned," a police officer said.

"We have decided to collect maximum information from teachers and students to check whether they are into illegal activities. We don't know whether they are affiliated with any campus political groups," he added. Meanwhile, the police are after the four accused who are currently absconding.

"We have registered the case charging non-bailable offences. Once traced, they will be arrested and produced before the court. The college authorities have sought our support to eliminate illegal groups and criminal activities on the campus," the police said, as per TNIE.



Last week, the college witnessed high drama after three students affiliated with the Kerala Students' Union (KSU) were forcefully released from Kalady police station by Congress leaders on Sunday, July 16. They were taken into custody following a clash between students on July 14. When the police team reached the campus, it was blocked by the students. Later, they were picked from their residences which enraged the Congress leaders.