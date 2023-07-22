Aditya Prabhu, a 19-year-old BTech student from PES University, died by suicide by jumping from the eighth floor of one of the campus buildings on July 17. It was allegedly because he was accused of cheating in an exam.

Now, an Instagram user, supposedly Prabhu's mother, with the handle @justiceforadityaprabhu, has made several allegations via a viral post. The post alleges that Aditya Prabhu was a victim of mental harassment at the hands of the university.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, PES University officials refused to comment on the allegations. “We cannot comment on the issue as investigations are ongoing and an FIR has already been filed against the university,” said Ajoy Kumar, COO, PES University.

It all started when Aditya Prabhu allegedly carried his phone inside the examination hall unintentionally. In the post, the supposed mother also alleged that proper procedure wasn’t followed and he had been mentally harassed upon being caught with the phone. Aditya Prabhu died by suicide while waiting for his parents to reach the university.

In a series of posts on social media, the Instagram handle alleged that the university had tried to cover up Aditya’s death, and also harassed her son, leading him to take the extreme step.

Since then, several students had come forward to talk about harassment by the university.