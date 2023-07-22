Aligarh Muslim University's (AMU) authorities are looking at the records of 19-year-old student Faizan Ansari, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under allegations of being an ISIS member, this was informed by a senior official of AMU on Friday, July 22, stated a report PTI.



The whole record of Ansari alias Faiz is being looked into thoroughly by the authorities of AMU.



Proctor of AMU, Mohammad Waseen, shared that once the institution authorities open after summer vacations and get back to regular functioning, more clarity of his antecedents will be available.



After searches were conducted at his home in Jharkhand as well as his rented place in Uttar Pradesh, the 19-year-old was arrested by the NIA for allegedly being a member of ISIS, the global terrorist group. This was informed by a spokesperson of the federal anti-terror agency on Thursday, July 20.



The official added that the arrest was made after an ongoing crackdown against ISIS modules operating in the country after the registration of a case to thwart any terror attack.



Mohammad Waseen, AMU's Proctor, said that Ansari gained admission to the BA (Economics) course last year. He had also applied for accommodation in the hostel of the university. But "since there was no vacancy in the hostel allotted to him, he did not reside on campus" and was staying in a rented accommodation.



Ansari, with associated and unknown individuals, was planning a criminal conspiracy to support ISIS activities in India and disseminate the outfit's propaganda over social media.