The West Bengal government-run Netaji Subhas Open University (NSOU) in Kolkata faced strong criticism after it issued a notice on July 14 forbidding its staff from speaking to the press or making any comments on social media without prior permission. After the backlash, NSOU withdrew the notice on Wednesday, July 19.

"The order dated July 14 is withdrawn with immediate effect. This has the approval of the competent authority of the university," said the fresh notice issued by Acting Registrar Asit Baran Aich. Meanwhile, the varsity's interim Vice-Chancellor, Chandan Basu, also resigned on Wednesday, as per a report by PTI.

Two teachers' associations of the state had strongly protested against the notice. The All Bengal University Teachers' Association (ABUTA) and Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) joined the NSOU Teachers' Association to demand a rollback of the notice.

In the notice issued on July 14, the varsity said, "Employees are directed not to speak to any kind of press/media/social media on any matter relating to the university without proper permission and authorisation issued in favour of such member in writing by the vice-chancellor."

"Violation or non-compliance will invite disciplinary action deemed fit by the appropriate authority," it added. The teachers' organisations claimed that the order violated freedom of speech and expression, as per PTI.