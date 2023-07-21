The University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC - NET) will be out next week. The UGC Chairman announced it by tweeting, "UGC-NET: NTA aims to announce the results by 26 or 27 July. Will update if there is any change."

The exam was held in two phases — Phase 1 from June 13 to 17 and Phase 2 from June 19 to June 22.



Steps to check UGC NET 2023 results:

1. Visit the official website

2. On the homepage, select UGC NET option

3. Under the notifications, click the link that says UGC NET results

4. Login with the necessary details

5. Your results will appear on the screen

6. Download for future reference

To recall, on July 6, the provisional answer key for UGC NET 2023 was released. Following this, candidates were given time till July 8 to raise objections against the given answer keys.

The UGC NET examination is held for the recruitment of Assistant Professor and selection for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). The exam is conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Those who clear the exam and are eligible for Assistant Professorship are not eligible for consideration when it comes to JRF. It may also be noted that this exam is conducted two times a year, in the months of June and December.