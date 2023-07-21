A teacher at a government primary school in Raipur has found an innovative way to bond with students and make them understand the importance of orderliness. She now sits with the students and takes classes donning the school uniform.

Jahnvi Yadu left students puzzled when she arrived at the school in a student's uniform. And her efforts bore fruits; she was delighted to find many students responding with enthusiasm. Students said that the barrier between them and the teacher was less with newly inspired change in the classroom, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

Yadu believes that a teacher’s role should go beyond achieving the academic pursuit in the school. She found that most students who are from relatively poor socio-economic backgrounds were not attending classes in neat and tidy uniforms. Thus, she took the initiative to ensure good behaviour and orderliness among students in the class and school.

“One must inculcate discipline from an early stage in life...To manage the disciplinary issue, the teacher has to be a positive role model with a gentle attitude. Playing tough or being rigid doesn’t really work. School uniforms have a special significance for students; it creates a feeling of pride and belonging. Attending classes in neat uniforms will imbibe a sense of discipline and purpose in them. So, I decided to wear the uniform,” Yadu explained.

The teacher has been teaching in the same school since 2013. She further said that young students learn many things in life simply by observing. “So the idea clicked. Students now understand what a neat dress uniform means. The motivated students began to attend their classes with their newly gained sense of responsibility with the neat school dress,” as per TNIE.

Yadu decided to don the uniform to classes two days a week. “To be in the school uniform daily can become monotonous for students," she said. Even the school staff were surprised to find Jahnvi in the specified school uniform.