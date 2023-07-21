Reservation for government school students in medical courses is unlikely to be implemented in the current academic year, as the Puducherry government has decided to initiate a fresh proposal for the 10% quota, in a meeting held on Thursday, July 20, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam told The New Indian Express, the proposal sent by the previous government in this regard cannot be pursued as the central government has not granted approval highlighting the then Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi's negative remarks in the file.

After the meeting, chaired by Chief Minister N Rangasamy, the minister said that the reservation for government school students has to be worked out with various other reservations in place, particularly in the context of the regional reservation already provided to the outlying regions of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam.

Law Secretary Senthil Kumar, who was present at the meeting, has been asked to submit a report on how to work out the reservations. Later, a draft bill will be prepared and after cabinet approval, it will be sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Once their approval is obtained, it will be passed in the Winter Session of the Assembly, said Namassivayam. As the process takes time, the reservation would not come into place in the current academic year, confirmed the minister.