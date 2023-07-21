The video of a parent beating a teacher with her sandal went viral on social media recently. The woman, identified as 50-year-old Harapriya Mohanty, has now been arrested, and sent to judicial custody.

The incident took place on Monday, July 17, outside the Sagadasole Primary School in Nuagaon, which falls under the Baliapal police limits, in Odisha's Balasore district. The woman's older son, aged 20, was rebuked by the teacher for overspeeding on his bike near the school. Later, the woman allegedly beat the teacher, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

Harapriya was arrested the next day on July 18. Her husband Jayanta and elder son Govinda were also allegedly involved in beating the teacher. The woman's younger son is a Class IV student in the same school.



How the viral video brought the incident to the fore

The incident came to the fore after the video of the violence went viral on social media. The assistant teacher in question, Anjali Mohanty, was admitted to Baliapal Community Health Centre as she sustained injuries on her head and hand. Then she was shifted to Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital (FM MCH), where she is still undergoing treatment.

According to Anjali, 12 days ago, Govinda zoomed past her and school headmistress Manasi Jena on his bike when both were standing outside the school. Reflex action made both teachers fall down and they sustained injuries. The teachers called Govinda and scolded him for overspeeding and a heated argument ensued.

"On Monday, Haripriya dragged me outside the school and started beating me with her footwear in the presence of the headmistress and students of the school. The accused was joined by her husband and elder son," alleged the victim.

"I lodged a complaint with Baliapal police on Monday and police detained Haripriya, her husband and elder son," said the teacher. IIC Prasanta Jena said Haripriya was arrested and remanded in judicial custody, as per TNIE.