The University of Mysore on the evening of July 20, Thursday, finally postponed the degree exams for its colleges. A circular was issued in this regard, following a series of protests by the All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO) and other students.

The AIDSO members had staged protests for three days demanding the postponement. Explaining the reason, students claimed that classes had been held for only two months and the syllabus was not completed, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

"Maharaja and many other colleges are also used for elections, making it inconvenient for the students to appear for the exams. In the interest of the students, exams should be postponed for at least 15 days and there should be a gap between the exams. Hundreds of students from Maharani, Vidyavardhak, Sharada Vilasa and various colleges participated," AIDSO said in a statement.

The students approached the university in this regard and submitted a letter of appeal to the registrar. The officials also assured them that they would get the exams postponed within two days. However, when no decision was taken on the matter, enraged students gathered outside the Crawford Hall of the varsity, demanding an exam postponement.

In response to this, the varsity registrar announced that the degree examinations had been postponed from July 24 to August 1. Members of AIDSO called it a victory for the students.