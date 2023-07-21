As the ethnic strife in Manipur refuses to subside and cases of atrocities against women are rife on various media platforms, a few student organisations across India have raised their voices against such incidents. With marches and protests, students have condemned the violence and shown solidarity with the victims.

At IIT Bombay, members of the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC), a student group, held a peace march on July 20, Thursday. Similarly, a peace march was organised by APPSC at IIT Mandi as well, on the same day. In pictures posted by the student body on social media, students can be seen holding placards with slogans, posters and candles.

Meanwhile, the All India Students' Association (AISA) is holding a citizens' protest near Jantar Mantar in Delhi today, Jul 21. The protest started at 3 pm and pictures shared on social media show a large gathering of students. In a statement, AISA questioned the Centre's "silence" on the issue.

"Rise in Rage! Women stripped, paraded naked and gang raped in Manipur! Even after 80 days, violence in Manipur has not ceased! The Double Engine Govt of BJP at Centre and State has Failed to Ensure Peace in Manipur! Chief Minister N Biren Singh must resign! End violence in Manipur! Measures to restore peace & harmony must be taken up immediately! Judicial inquiry must be initiated into crimes against women perpetrated in Manipur! (sic)," the statement reads.