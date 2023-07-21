Lucknow University (LU) has announced a new PhD ordinance! And one of the components of the ordinance is the establishment of an anti-plagiarism committee in each department.



Elaborating on the initiative, LU's Vice-Chancellor Alok Kumar Rai said, "Consisting of the head of the department (HoD) and two teachers nominated by the head, this anti-plagiarism committee will play a crucial role in scrutinising and verifying PhD theses, ensuring that they are free from plagiarism. The university is currently utilising the state-of-the-art plagiarism detection software Ouriginal to reinforce its efforts in maintaining research integrity," as per a report by IANS.

Rai also asked the committee to ensure that the new PhD ordinance reflects the university's commitment to promoting quality research and fostering an environment of innovation and originality. The VC added that research integrity was a fundamental pillar in the pursuit of knowledge and academic excellence.

Professor Poonam Tandon, member secretary of the committee responsible for preparing the new PhD ordinance, shared her enthusiasm about the collaborative efforts that have gone into its crafting. She expressed confidence that new measures would empower researchers to engage in high-quality research and contribute to their respective fields.

The new PhD ordinance will be applicable from the current academic session of 2023-24. "It marks a transformative milestone in the university's journey towards fostering a culture of academic rigour, integrity and originality among its scholars," the varsity said, as per IANS.