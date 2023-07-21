The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, has decided to provide plagiarism detection tools for students and faculty. This was decided by the varsity's Syndicate that met on Thursday, July 20, in the wake of widespread complaints over the authenticity of research material.

Plagiarism detection software Turnitin and access to online journals through Elsevier and the digital library Knimbus will be provided to the affiliated colleges, the Syndicate mentioned. The varsity will also provide cloud computing resources to faculty and students for various projects and research, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

The Syndicate also decided to grant permission to two new Engineering colleges in the state to start functioning. Four BTech courses, along with MBA and MCA courses, have been sanctioned for the KMCT Institute of Technology and Management, which is being started at Malappuram. The total permitted intake for the college is 360 students. Meanwhile, the Gregorian Institute of Technology, which is starting in Kottayam, would provide five BTech programmes, also with a maximum intake of 360 students.

Other decisions taken by the Syndicate:

1. A graduation ceremony will be held at KTU, during which, certificates would be distributed to the students who have completed their research and postgraduate studies at the university

2. The examination centre of Al Ameen College, Palakkad, has been cancelled for one year due to issues related to examination malpractices

3. A fine would be imposed on Sreekrishnapuram Government Engineering College for serious lapses in the conduct of the examination and an enquiry would be conducted into the matter. Two syndicate members and the joint director of examinations will lead the inquiry.