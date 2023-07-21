The Karnataka police today, Friday, July 21, informed that two persons have been arrested from Mangaluru city for selling chocolates laced with drugs. College students and young workers were the prime targets of the accused.



The arrested have been identified as 45-year-old Bechan Sonar from Uttar Pradesh and 49-year-old Manohar Shet from Mangaluru. The two were arrested by Mangaluru South Police. According to the officials, Sonar had put up a small stall near Highland Junction of the city and sold drug-laced chocolates, as per a report by IANS.

The chocolates were sold in the names of Mahashakthi Munakka, Bum Bum Munakka Vati, Power Munakka Vati and Anand Churna. The police seized Rs 5,500 worth of chocolates.

A third accused person, identified as Manohar, operated from the Car Street area, which falls under the limits of Mangaluru North Police Station. The police seized an additional Rs 48,000 worth of chocolates stored in three gunny bags from him.

Samples of the chocolates have been sent to the lab. The police are also probing to nab the supplier and break the network. Further investigation is ongoing, as per IANS.