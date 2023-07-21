Heavy rains have caused widespread disruption in India, with many educational institutes being closed due to safety concerns. In a few cases, the rains have been so severe that they have led to landslides and flooding, making it unsafe for students and staff members to travel to and from school.

The closures have had a significant impact on students, who have missed out on time spent in the classroom.

The rains are expected to continue in some parts of India, so it is possible that more institutes will be closed in the coming days. The authorities are monitoring the situation closely and they will make further announcements as needed.

In the meantime, students and staff should stay safe and avoid travelling, if possible. They should also be aware of the latest weather forecasts and be prepared to take action if necessary.

Impact of the rains on education

The rains have had a significant impact on education in India. In addition to the school closures, many institutes have also been forced to cancel exams and other important events. This has caused disruption to students' learning and has made it difficult for them to keep up with their studies.

Here is a breakdown of the number of days that schools were closed in each state:

Himachal Pradesh: Two days

Delhi: Four days

Uttarakhand: Three days

Haryana: Three days

Punjab: Two days

Uttar Pradesh: Five days