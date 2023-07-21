The Common University Entrance Test - Postgraduate (CUET PG) results were declared on Thursday night, July 20. This exam is for admission to postgraduate programmes in over 190 universities, stated a report in PTI.

Here's how you can check your results:



1) Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in

2) Key in your login details and click on submit

3) The results will appear on your screen

4) Download for future reference

"CUET-PG results are now available at https://cuet.nta.nic.inThe results of candidates have also been shared with the Universities where the candidates had applied. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the respective universities and Institutions for further details," tweeted Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission, at 10.08 pm on July 21.

Over 4,59,083 students registered for the exam and 8,77,492 tests were administered. The number of male candidates (unique) are 2,09,740 and the number of female candidates (unique) are 2,49,332.

"The results of candidates have also been shared with the universities where the candidates had applied. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the respective universities and institutions for further details," Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director, the National Testing Agency (NTA), said.

"A merit list will be prepared by participating universities or organisations. Universities will decide about their individual counselling based on the score card of CUET (PG) - 2023 provided by NTA," she said.