Several student groups from the University of Hyderabad (UoH also known as Hyderabad Central University (HCU)) shared statements against the alleged removal of Dalit Dean of Students' Welfare (DSW), Professor G Nagaraju, and now, his removal has been confirmed by sources from the university. However, they emphasise that this is not a "punishment".

When the varsity was contacted for a statement today, July 20, they confirmed the order for the removal of the Dean of Students' Welfare but stated that it was merely an administrative procedure and not a punishment.

Officials stated, "The previous DSW was in charge for 10 months and Dr Nagaraju worked for almost a year. His tenure was ending in October, after which, he would have become the head of the department regardless."

They also mentioned that the DSW operates as a team and the tenure of two members ended on July 19, necessitating the replacement. "Instead of replacing individual members, the entire team has been changed, hence the decision."

Students, however, have been alleging that the university took this decision because of another reason. Allegedly, the student group Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) misled the Dean to permit the conduct of Guru Puja Utsav at the Amenities Centre on July 15, 2023, Saturday.

For RSS's Guru Puja Utsav, they found a letter written on plain white paper with no official signatures, claiming that the "Vivekananda Youth Forum" wished to use the space for the commemoration event.