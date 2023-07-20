After a long battle, 28 students who pursued BA Economics course received their Transfer Certificates (TCs) without paying excess fees which the college management had asked for.

All India Students Association (AISA) District Secretary R Devaraj, who studied BA Economics in a government-aided college in 2022-23, told The New Indian Express that he paid Rs 7,000 during the first year.

"The actual fees fixed by the government is just Rs 390 per year. I had to pay Rs 7,000 for the second year as well. During the third year, we refused to pay the excess fees and staged a protest, following which, Collegiate Education Regional Joint Director R Pon Muthuramalingam and the then District Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar ordered the college management to return the excess fees to the students," he said, adding that the fee has not yet been returned so far.

The student leader further stated students have got provisional admissions to other government-aided colleges for continuing their postgraduate (PG) degree, and that their education will be affected if the TC is not issued.

"I have lodged a complaint with district collector MS Sangeetha, higher education department officials and CM cell. However, they have turned a blind eye to the issue," he said.

Not just him

Like Devaraj, around 40 students have not been able to receive their TCs. The New Indian Express carried a story on the plight of the students on July 6, 15 and 18, respectively, and brought this issue to the knowledge of the authorities of the higher education department as well.

Authorities ordered the college management to issue the TCs to the students.

Following this, on Wednesday, July 19, a total of 28 students received their TCs from the government-aided college. Speaking to The New Indian Express, AISA District Secretary R Devaraj said that members of AISA staged a protest and the news carried by The New Indian Express helped students who studied Economics get TCs.

"But, for us, the college management mentioned in the TC that our conduct is 'Satisfactory'. However, in other students' TCs, it has been mentioned that their conduct is 'Good'," he said.

"College management gave TCs only to Economics students. The Principal refused to issue TCs to students of History and Computer Science. Regarding that lodged complaint with the Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education R Pon Muthuramalingam, he gave assurance that he will intervene in the issue to get back the TCs of the students", he said.