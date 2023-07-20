Jawaharlal Nehru Technology University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) has announced that the exams will be conducted as per the schedule. To recall, the students have requested for postponement of exams as many areas of Hyderabad and Telangana state are being lashed with heavy to moderate rains since Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

The statement tweeted by the university read, "JNTUH - No postponement in examinations scheduled on 20-07-2023. Examinations will be held as per the given schedule. #JNTUH #Telangana". Similarly, Shahazan Khan, a former Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) student who created the JNTUH Updates Twitter page tweeted, "Feeling sad for Students of Jntuh that they are facing writing exams with all these difficulties. I hope the University will step forward and postpone at least tomorrow's exam. #JNTUH #HyderabadRains #Telangana"

Earlier, this morning, Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy announced holidays for schools for two days. Announcing this on Twitter, her tweet read, "Keeping in view of the heavy rainfall in the state and under the instructions of the Honourable CM, KCR garu, the Govt has decided to declare holidays for two days to all education institutions in the state. That is Thursday and Friday."

Commenting on her tweet, students had raised concerns about JNTUH exams which were scheduled for today and tomorrow. Having said this, students have requested the minister to postpone the JNTUH exams scheduled for tomorrow and the day after. Here are their tweets:



@NaraRohith6: Kindly respond for JNTUH students madam it's to. Heavy rain we are unable to reach the exam center because of this heavy rain and kindly think about JNTUH students we request you to post pone the exam for today 20-07-2023



@AkhilVadla3: Madam what about the jntuh exams of today and tomorrow

Please give us some clarity about this



Osmania University

Additionally, Osmania University (OU) postponed all exams slated for July 20 and 21 on account of the rains, declaring holidays for two days. In this regard, OU released a press note, which read, "As per the instructions from the Government of Telangana State, all the Examinations which are scheduled on 20-07-2023 & 21-07-2023 under the jurisdiction of Osmania University have been postponed due to incessant rains."

"The Rescheduled Time-Table for all the postponed examinations will be posted in OU website https://www.osmania. ac.in in due course of time," it added.