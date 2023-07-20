Amid heavy rains in Hyderabad, the students of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) had raised concerns regarding appearing for today's (July 20) and tomorrow's (July 21) exam this morning.

The university has now issued a notice to schedule the July 21 exam.

"This is to inform you that the B.Tech. / B.Pharm. III Year II Sem Regular/Supply University end semester exams scheduled on 21-07-2023 are re-scheduled and rescheduled dates are as given in below table. However, all remaining examinations will be conducted as per the schedule announced earlier," the notice dated today, July 20.

As per the notice, the exams re-scheduled are:

BTech RI8, R16, R15, R13 III year II semester University Reg/supply exams

BPharm R17, R16, R15, R13, III year Il semester University University Reg/supply exams

BTech R18 CSE Allied Branches Reg/supply exams, III-II BPharm substitute subjects

These exams were initially scheduled for July 21. And now they are scheduled to be held on July 26, Wednesday, as stated in a notice shared by the university.

OU exams

Additionally, Osmania University (OU) postponed all exams slated for July 20 and 21 on account of the rains, declaring holidays for two days. In this regard, OU released a press note, which read, "As per the instructions from the Government of Telangana State, all the Examinations which are scheduled on 20-07-2023 & 21-07-2023 under the jurisdiction of Osmania University have been postponed due to incessant rains."



"The Rescheduled Time-Table for all the postponed examinations will be posted in OU website https://www.osmania. ac.in in due course of time," it added.