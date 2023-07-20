The Telangana Junior Doctors' Association (T-JUDA) conducted a peaceful black badge protest today, July 20, against the state government's decision of training unqualified individuals, or "quacks". Citing potential risks to patients' health, the doctors' association has condemned the move.

During a review meeting on July 12, Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao emphasised the need to train paramedical practitioners (PMP) and registered medical practitioners (RMP). Accordingly, a committee was established to compile a comprehensive report on the training and certification of such individuals.

T-JUDA had issued a statement earlier as a response to the government's declaration. However, there was no development. "We, T JUDA, write to express our deep concern and disappointment regarding the lack of response from the authorities on our previous official statement opposing the decision to train quacks in the healthcare system. In light of the gravity of this matter and its potential impact on patient safety and quality of care, we are compelled to escalate our protest," reads a statement from the association issued today, July 20.

"This protest serves as a symbol of our collective dissent and dissatisfaction with the decision to train quacks. It is a solemn demonstration of our commitment to upholding professional ethics, patient safety, and the integrity of the healthcare system," the statement says further. The doctors' body has asked the government to reconsider its decision. It urged that all stakeholders and experts should be consulted duly before implementing any such move.